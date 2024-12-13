Debate heats up over accessibility in Adirondack Park wilderness areas

Adirondackers with disabilities push for accessibility, while environmental groups voice concerns about wilderness preservation

By Gwendolyn Craig

Stakeholders concerned about “unprecedented changes” proposed for policies governing forest preserve lands worry about an amendment intended to provide more access for people with disabilities.

Interpretations of the amendment advanced by the Adirondack Park Agency, they say, could open wilderness areas to motor vehicles and threaten the tenet of the document under review.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Some disagree and think there are safeguards in place. Others seek a compromise that would open more areas of the Adirondacks for people with mobility disabilities, while being more selective about what devices could be allowed.

Disagreements over the APA’s proposal filled much of the more than 2,000 pages of feedback on the edits under consideration for the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. The concerns made up the bulk of the approximately 1,200 comments. For 52 years, the master plan laid out that “protection and preservation of the natural resources of state lands within the Park must be paramount.”

An APA spokesman said the proposal is intended to incorporate requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act “and aligning it with the state’s goal of ensuring appropriate access to people of all abilities.”

The master plan governs about 2.7 million acres of forest preserve lands and waters and dates to 1972. The APA, charged with long-range planning in the 6-million-acre park, revises this document about every five years.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

But some say the proposals in this review are more impactful than any in memory, and deserved more public input. Some also questioned why APA staff did not bring the proposal before the APA board’s state land committee first.

Calling the changes “unprecedented,” Chris Amato, conservation director of Protect the Adirondacks, said the review process “falls far short of the open, transparent and measured consideration that is warranted when seeking to amend the master plan.”

The APA held two in-person hearings, one virtual hearing and a 60-day public comment period on the proposals. The comment period ended Dec. 2 and the agency said it is reviewing the public’s feedback.

It expects to bring final edits to the full board sometime in late winter. If the board adopts the changes, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to sign them.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Accessibility proposal

While no one has said there shouldn’t be more accessible opportunities for people with disabilities, some lawyers and policy experts are concerned by APA’s phrasing.

It comes down to definitions and what’s missing from them.

This fall, the agency introduced the definition of other-power-driven mobility devices (OPDMDs) to the master plan. These devices are different from wheelchairs and can refer to a variety of machines, many of which assist people with mobility impairments. But the definition can include motorized vehicles like golf carts, Segways and all-terrain vehicles.

The park is made up of different zoning classifications which prescribe degrees of development and use. The most restrictive classifications, wilderness, primitive and canoe areas, are intended to be “untrammeled by man” and set aside for their natural resources. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Other land classifications allow for motorized use and were created, some retired APA staff noted in comment letters, for the very purpose of providing more accessibility in the park.

But because the APA proposed a separate definition for OPDMDs and excluded it from the definition of motor vehicles, some worry of “cascading effects throughout the document wherever the term ‘motor vehicle’ is used.” Brian Grisi, a retired resource and planning staffer at the APA, said the change “will allow unconditional use of power-driven mobility devices on all state lands.”

The Adirondack Council, Protect the Adirondacks, the Adirondack Mountain Club, Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve and Adirondack Wilderness Advocates wrote a joint letter expressing the same concern.

Jim Connolly, retired planning director at the APA, said the proposal also seems to conflict with Article 14 of the state Constitution, which maintains forest preserve lands be “forever wild.”

“The lack of thought put into such a far-ranging proposal is troubling at best,” Connolly said.

Accessibility Advisory Committee

The Accessibility Advisory Committee, which provides input to the APA and DEC, mostly endorsed the amendment.

The Spina Bifida Association of New York State, the Association of Aging in New York, the Northern Forest Center, the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board and several people with disabilities wrote in favor of the amendment.

Members of the accessibility advisory committee sent their own opinions, showing a range in support levels. Some want the agency to proceed with caution and better define OPDMDs before accepting the change. Others champion the proposal as written.

“I, like many people with disabilities who choose every day to get out of bed and participate as fully as possible in a world not designed with my basic needs in mind, do so through grief — for what I miss out on — and longing for what more might be possible,” wrote Meg LeFevre Bobbin, a committee member. “These proposed amendments are a bare minimum yet critical step in ensuring that people with mobility disabilities have equal opportunities to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of the Adirondack Park.”

Jason Thurston, chair of the committee, wrote that he believes there’s a way to compromise by allowing OPDMDs, but limiting “the devices that are used and still protect the Adirondacks.”

The committee called on the APA and DEC to do more long-range planning and establish a policy for accessibility in the park.

Many groups called on the state to create a DEC commissioner’s policy on OPDMDs and pointed to one the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation already uses.

A new policy

The state does not believe the master plan proposal will change its review process and threaten wilderness areas.

The DEC uses a case-by-case permit application for OPDMDs on state lands, which a person with a disability must submit to the DEC’s disabilities act coordinator for review.

The DEC will evaluate the size, speed, design and safety of the device, pedestrian traffic in the area requested and whether the use could have “a substantial risk of serious harm to the immediate environment or natural or cultural resources.”

The proposed edited master plan’s definition of OPDMDs should change nothing for management and use for any of the land classifications, the department said. “The agency has been operating under the same definition of OPDMDs and the same process for evaluating requests for their use on state land since 2011,” the DEC said.

Thurston called the current process “cumbersome and far from equal.”

“I hope that the development of a policy is one that is well thought out and creates more opportunities for people with disabilities to access more of the beautiful Adirondack wilderness without altering protected land,” he wrote. “I truly hope that people with disabilities like myself and the Accessibility Advisory Committee will be called upon to help.”

Environmental groups also want the state to create an OPDMD policy and end the case-by-case review. They also want the APA to tackle long-range planning for accessibility in the park. They believe the proposed master plan amendment is an abdication of APA’s responsibility to the DEC.

Top photo: The Rig, by Not a Wheelchair, was purchased by the state for use at Camp Santanoni. The DEC considers this a wheelchair. Wheelchairs are allowed anywhere in forest preserve. Photo from Not a Wheelchair