Feasibility study for Adirondack Park Agency HQ relocation kept under wraps

Records request turned down twice as state agency plans a move to Saranac Lake

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Adirondack Park Agency is refusing to release a feasibility study on a proposed move of its headquarters.

The Explorer requested the feasibility study in an April 18 Freedom of Information Law letter to the agency.

At the agency’s May meeting, Communications Director Keith McKeever told the Explorer there was no update on the headquarters.

On May 16, the agency acknowledged a record existed, but denied its release, citing a Freedom of Information Law exemption for intra-agency materials.

The Explorer appealed, citing the state Committee on Open Government opinion language that “a categorical denial of access to records is inconsistent with the requirements of the Freedom of Information Law.” The law also states that any factual data does not fall under the exemption.

APA Counsel Damion Stodola denied the appeal on Wednesday. Stodola said the record is “exempt from disclosure … because a final determination has not been made” and “constitutes an inter-agency document that is not (i) statistical or factual tabulations of data; not (ii) instructions to staff that affect the public; not (ii) final agency policy or determinations; and not (iv) an external audit.”

Kristin O’Neill, assistant director of the state Committee on Open Government, said she did not know the contents of the report, but she thought it “unusual that there was no factual information.”

The Explorer asked O’Neill whether a study done by an outside consultant and paid for with public funds is considered inter-agency material. She said it could be considered inter-agency records.

APA Executive Director Barbara Rice told the Explorer a year ago that the agency had hired Bergmann and Associates to conduct a feasibility study on moving to 1-3 Main Street in the village from its existing log cabin building in Ray Brook. At that time, the agency had spent about $60,000 on the study. The APA has $29 million allocated for its headquarters plans.

Bob Glennon, the agency’s former executive director and lawyer, has asked Rice for updates on the headquarters and feasibility study at multiple APA meetings.

A rendering shows the Paul Smith’s Power and Light Building at 1-3 Main St. in the village of Saranac Lake as the Adirondack Park Agency’s new headquarters. The agency would build a 19,000-square-foot addition behind it and a new parking lot. Rendering provided by the Adirondack Park Agency

In November 2023, Rice said she hoped a feasibility study would be completed by March. At the APA’s March meeting, she said it would be complete in April.

The Explorer asked the agency why it chose not to share the feasibility study now that it appears complete. The agency said it could not provide a response at this time.

The APA’s log building headquarters built in the 1950s has had mold and pest issues, Rice has said. The logs are also decaying.

Rice called the former Paul Smith’s Power and Light building in Saranac Lake the “preferred site” for a new headquarters and showed renderings of a new 19,000 square-foot building the agency would erect on the hillside behind it in a virtual meeting with the Explorer last June.

The move would rely on the village building a public safety complex because the Saranac Lake Police Department currently operates out of the Main Street building.

Many Saranac Lake village officials have supported the proposed relocation. Multiple APA alumni have been against it.

The agency cannot own property and thus would lease the buildings from the village.

It’s unclear what would happen to the log cabin building in Ray Brook. The land is zoned state administrative, meaning it could not be used for anything other than state purposes and no private development could happen there without a constitutional amendment.

Top photo: The sign outside the Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig