5 short Adirondack hikes perfect for a date

Spend quality time outdoors with this selection of ‘Explore More’ adventures



Good Luck Cliffs Photo by Tim Rowland

Lucky in love?

Bring some good karma to your outing and explore the lesser know south-central part of the park with Good Luck Lake and Good Luck Cliffs in the Town of Arietta. Both trailheads are 12 miles south of Piseco on Route 10.

If you’re looking to just see the lake, the trail is 1.8 miles. The cliffs trail is 3.6 miles roundtrip and is a moderately challenging route.

Read more: A good luck hike

Poke-O-Moonshine from Deerfield Mountain. Photo by Tim Rowland

A popular fire tower

A popular small peak with a fire tower, the 2,180-foot summit of Poke-O-Moonshine mountain is located just south of Keeseville. At the top are views of Lake Champlain, the High Peaks Wilderness and the Jay Range. This hike is perfect if you’re looking for a longer out-and-back excursion to spend more time together. The Ranger Trail is 3.6 miles and the Observer Trail is 5.1 miles. A third option links the two trails together to make a loop, as long as you don’t mind walking along Route 9 to get back to your car.

Read more: A hike through history on Poke-O-Moonshine

Chalis Pond with a frosting of snow. Photo by Tim Rowland

A secluded spot

Near North Hudson, this 1.3 mile out-and-back trail offers a little more privacy due to the lack of visitation. With only a slight incline, this date hike is perfect for couples who want to get to know each other better through conversation. The tunnel of hemlock trees adds to the charm of this hike.

Read more: A hike in ‘dry January’

Inside the fire tower atop Buck Mountain. Photo by Johnathan Esper

An apres hike picnic?

This newer fire tower trail in the heart of Long Lake crosses some wetlands and goes through a forest of young hardwoods. The tower provides great views and there is ample parking for an after hike picnic. Choose this for your Valentine hike and be prepared to be swept off your feet with the 2.4 mile trek.

Read more: A new Buck Mountain Hike in Long Lake

The Sentinels and behind them the Hurricane Wilderness from Flume Knob. Photo by Tim Rowland

Take it to new heights

Although it is considered a challenging route due to steep inclines toward the top, take the opportunity to slow down to take in the sights. The trail is popular with hikers for the views and birding opportunities, so be sure to take your camera with you. At 3.1 miles with about 1,200 ft of elevation gain, there are lots of different terrains to appreciate on this hike.

Read more: Flume Knob: A short and sweet winter hike