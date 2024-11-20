RiverTrail Beerworks in Saranac Lake marks grand opening

Building by Phinney Design Group showcases sustainable design and Adirondack craftsmanship

Phinney Design Group, a leader in innovative and sustainable design, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of RiverTrail Beerworks, an exciting new project nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks. Designed and built by Phinney Design Group, the brewery marries modern architectural elements with the natural beauty of the Adirondack landscape, creating a welcoming space for beer enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.



The new facility is a tribute to the local environment, designed with eco-friendly materials, energy efficient systems, and a focus on blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Key features include expansive windows that provide natural light and scenic views, a spacious outdoor seating area, and interiors inspired by the textures and tones of the Adirondacks. A large rooftop solar array and four electric vehicle chargers were also added. By combining sustainable practices with a rustic aesthetic, River Trail Brewery offers visitors a truly unique and immersive experience.

Rivertrail Brewery in Saranac Lake. Photos provided



“We’re incredibly proud of this project,” says Founding Principal Architect and Owner, Mike Phinney. “This brewery is more than just a place to enjoy great beer; it’s a destination that reflects the spirit of the Adirondacks. From the locally sourced materials to the craftsmanship involved in every detail, RiverTrail embodies our commitment to sustainable and thoughtful design.”



“The entire RiverTrail team enjoyed working with Phinney Design Group. They listened to our ideas and needs, then made our dreams into a reality. The final result is something which we are so proud of, and we know the Saranac Lake community is proud of the new brewery too,” said RiverTrail owner Chris Ericson.



RiverTrail is now open daily, from 11:30 am- 10 pm and is conveniently located on the scenic Saranac RiverTrail. Seating at RiverTrail Beerworks is on a first-come, first-serve basis. More information can be found at www.rivertrailbeerworks.com or by calling 518-891-3765.