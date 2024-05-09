Adirondack hiking: What you need to know

Hiking in the Adirondacks offers a diverse range of experiences amidst stunning natural beauty. Here’s what you can expect:

Variety of trails: The Adirondack Park in northern New York state contains thousands of miles of hiking trails, catering to all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for an easy stroll or seeking a steep ascent, there are plenty of options. Scenic beauty: The Adirondack Mountains are known for stunning vistas and dense forests. High Peaks region: The High Peaks Wilderness Area is a popular destination for hikers. The area contains the tallest mountains in New York. For those up for the challenge, you can attempt to hike top “46,” those peaks with more than 4,000 feet in elevation. Mount Marcy, the highest peak in the state, is a coveted summit for many hikers, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. But there is so much more to climb…. Wildlife viewing: The Adirondacks are home to a diverse range of wildlife, including black bears, moose, deer, and various bird species.

Where to go hiking in the Adirondacks

Popular destinations

There are so many places to go, it’s difficult to narrow them down.

But here are a few popular Adirondack hikes, for those new to the area and/or looking for some fresh ideas:

Cascade Mountain: A common first High Peak, which can get busy during hiking season. Accessed on Route 73 between Lake Placid and Keene. See a timelapse video from the summit on a fall day.

Bald Mountain: Also known as Rondaxe, this hike located between Old Forge and Eagle Bay is a modest 2,349-foot peak that rewards hikers handsomely for the one-mile trek to its rocky top and fire tower. The mountain is actually a highpoint along a ridge that forms the northwestern shore of Fourth Lake. The 360-degree panorama from the fire tower atop Bald Mountain-Rondaxe is an eye-popper, though the main show is the Fulton Chain of Lakes below. READ MORE

Buck Mountain: A new trail in Long Lake, topped with a fire tower that boasts a superb view of the Central Adirondacks. READ MORE

Things to know

Are there trails with limited access? Do I need a permit to hike?

The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a 7,000-acre parcel privately owned by trustees, who are also members of the adjoining Ausable Club. It’s also a gateway to popular Adirondack hikes including Indian Head, Rainbow Falls, Noonmark Mountain, Round Mountain and Gothics Mountain. The public is allowed access through a conservation and foot-traffic easement with the state. Starting in 2021, would-be users need to reserve a parking spot in the designated lot for AMR. MORE INFORMATION HERE

Start searching for your next outing

Search Search

Get our guidebooks