We’re hiring!

Looking for a part-time office assistant for the Adirondack Explorer.

Duties (not all at once, we promise!): editorial assistance work, including updating the digital edition of the Adirondack Explorer magazine, keeping up an expert story source database, verifying letters to the editor, website and social media updates, communications to current and prospective writers/contributors, and outreach to local organizations. The successful candidate will also perform office administration and subcriber/donor communications, including mailings, fulfilling orders and database upkeep.

Qualifications: Experience using and exporting from databases; comfortable using Excel; happy to make cold calls and comfortable interacting with the public; self starter who can work independently. Bonus if you’re a news junkie, love the outdoors and the Adirondacks.

Pay competitive, generous vacation and holidays.

Adirondack Explorer is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

This policy applies to all employment practices within our organization, including hiring, recruiting, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, leave of absence, compensation, benefits, training, and apprenticeship. Adirondack Explorer makes hiring decisions based solely on qualifications, merit, and business needs at the time.



Send resume/cover letter and any questions to tracy@adirondackexplorer.org.