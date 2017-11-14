Five things about Dave Fadden

-
A painter, he comes from a family of artists. His grandfather did beadwork; his father is a painter; his mother, a wood carver, potter, and bead artist. Both of his brothers are also painters.
- He hid Darth Vader’s face—and two other Star Wars images—in one of his mosaics.
- Dave never told a story in front of his grandfather, though he knows he heard him tell one once from another room.
- He is working with the Wild Center to redesign an exhibit to reflect the Native American philosophy toward the environment, which he says should be completed by this time next year. “It’s a great opportunity to reach a lot of people with a positive message about the earth and environment.”
- His favorite items in the museum are an ancient pottery bowl found locally and his grandfather’s beadwork.