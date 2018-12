Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 7

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

The state has planned to cut a snowmobile trial in the Blue Ridge Wilderness. Adirondack Wild has argued that this would violate Article 14 of the constitution, which mandates the forest preserve be kept as “wild forest land forever”.

The debate over whether plans to cut the trail are constitutional made this a popular read on the Explorer’s website.

