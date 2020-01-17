Reservations Open for Eighth Lake Campground

Reservations have re-opened for the May 15th start of the camping season at DEC’s Adirondack Park Eighth Lake Campground, Inlet, Hamilton County.

Earlier this year, DEC posted alerts in the camping reservation system to notify campers that the facility would open later in 2020, to accommodate planned improvements. DEC can now accommodate reservations for the first half of the season at Eighth Lake campground.

Located on the southeast shore of the 314-acre Eighth Lake, the campground offers great fishing for lake trout with special salmon ponds adjacent to campground. The campsites offer privacy and are large and well forested. Camping equipment » Continue Reading.