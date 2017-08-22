Rangers Rescue Solo Climber Near Chapel Pond

Shipton’s Arete is one of my favorite places to take a novice rock climber. The three routes on the arête are all pretty easy. There’s a good anchor for a top rope. And the arête overlooks scenic Chapel Pond.

The easiest route, Shipton’s Voyage, is rated only 5.4 on the Yosemite Decimal System scale of difficulty—meaning most beginners can do it on a top rope.

However, climbing Shipton’s Voyage—or any route—without a rope is another matter entirely. An eighteen-year-old man learned that lesson the hard way this month.

On August 14, the young man set about soloing the arête, with no protection. He got about fifty feet before he decided he could go neither up nor down.

Forest Rangers Rob Praczkajlo and Chris Kostoss were alerted and soon reached the climber. By good fortune, a climbing guide from Alpine Endeavors of New Paltz was in the area and assisted the rangers in helping lower the stranded climber.

Having climbed Shipton’s Voyage several times, I can imagine how a soloist could run into trouble. At the start, the route offers big holds and ledges, but as you get higher, the holds and ledges shrink. If you’re inexperienced, you might get intimidated.

Of course, this is speculation. I don’t know where on the arête the guy was climbing.

What I wonder, though, is how he expected to get back down. As any climber can tell you, going up is easier than going down. At the end of a route, climbers generally rappel or follow a descent path. On Shipton’s, climbers usually rappel.

Shipton’s Arete, which rises practically out of Chapel Pond, is named after Eric Shipton, a British mountaineer. Next-door is Tilman’s Arete, named after Bill Tilman, Shipton’s frequent climbing partner.

The guidebook Adirondack Rock gives Shipton’s Voyage three out of five stars for the overall climbing quality of the route. The other two routes on the arête are China Grove (5.5) and No Picnic (5.6).

