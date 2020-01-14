Mother, Daughter Rescued on Spruce Mountain

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents in the Adirondacks. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people from the Adirondack backcountry.

What follows is a report, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks.

Saratoga County

Town of Corinth Wilderness Rescue: On January 12th at 1:15 pm, Saratoga County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting two lost hikers on Spruce Mountain. County 911 coordinates placed the hikers near the old » Continue Reading.