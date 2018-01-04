Is rail car storage violating Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act?

Adirondack Wild and the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice are urging the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) in a letter to use its authority to force the removal of the stored tanker cars in an area of the Park designated as wild and scenic river areas.

The two groups have written a letter to the APA asserting the agency has the legal authority to do so because the storage violates the state’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act, according to a press release issued January 4.

We found this informational flyer from the APA explaining the act, including designated rivers in the Adirondacks:

Many rivers in the state are subject to special protection under

the State’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act. In

the Park, this law is administered by the Agency.

If you are planning to build, subdivide, or in any way change

the present use or appearance of land within the river area* of

any river on the following list, it is likely you will need an

Agency permit.

RIVERS OR SEGMENTS DESIGNATED AS WILD, SCENIC OR RECREATIONAL:

Ampersand Brook Hudson Raquette

Ausable Independence Red

Black Indian Rock

Blue Mt. Stream Jordan Round Lake Outlet

Bog Kunjamuk Sacandaga

Bouquet Long Pond Outlet St. Regis

Boreas Marion Salmon

Cedar Moose Saranac

Cold Opalescent Schroon

Deer Oswegatchie W. Canada Creek

E. Canada Creek Otter Brook West Stony Creek

Grasse Piseco Outlet

With respect to designated rivers, the law and Agency

regulations:

• Require an Agency permit for subdivisions, single family

dwellings and most new uses and structures in river areas.

• Regulate the cutting of trees in the entire river area

(within 1/4 mile of the river), including a prohibition on

cutting within 100 feet of the river. (See pages 3-4.) ____________ * The “river area” is almost always the entire area within ¼ mile of the bank

of the river. For a few rivers, the boundary of the river area is a different

distance from the river.

• Restrict motorboating and other motorized activities.

• Regulate bridge and road building.

• Regulate structures (such as dams) and activities (such as

dredging or filling) that alter a river’s natural flow.

• Allow continuation of lawfully existing, non-conforming uses,

but require permits or variances for expansion or change in use.

• Prohibit certain “non-compatible” uses.

• Prohibit new structures in Wild River areas.

Please call or write the Agency if you have any question whether a

permit is needed and staff will assist you.

STUDY RIVERS

The following rivers also are protected as “study rivers” for

possible inclusion under the Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers

System Act. All development and subdivision within ¼ mile of

navigable portions of a study river, outside Hamlet and Industrial

Use areas, require an Agency permit.

Bouquet (N. Branch) Osgood

The Branch Oswegatchie (Main Branch)

East Stony Creek Pleasant Lake Stream

Grasse (Main Branch) Saranac (North Branch)

MINIMUM SHORELINE LOT WIDTHS AND SETBACKS FOR DESIGNATED RIVER AREAS

Scenic River Areas Recreational River Areas

Minimum Minimum Minimum Minimum

lot structure lot structure

Land Use width setback width setback

Classification (feet) (feet) (feet) (feet)

______ ________ _______ ________

Hamlet 50* 50* 50* 50*

Moderate Intensity 100* 50* 100* 50*

Low Intensity 150 250 150 150

Rural 200 250 200 150

Resource Management 750 250 300 150

Industrial no minimum 250 no minimum 150

____________

* These are the minimum shoreline lot width and setback requirements under the APA

Act.

SETBACK MEASUREMENT

Setbacks are measured horizontally along the shortest line between any

point of the structure (including porches, decks or other structural

attachments) and any point on the shoreline at the mean high water mark.

(The mean high water mark is the average of the high water levels over the

years and is frequently well beyond the bank of the river.) The Agency

will determine the mean high water mark.

DOCKS AND BOATHOUSES

All boathouses in scenic and recreational river areas require a permit from

the Agency. (They are prohibited in wild river areas.) For a structure to

qualify as a “boathouse”, it must have direct access to a navigable body of

water, be used for the storage of boats and associated equipment and must

not contain bathroom or kitchen facilities or be designed or used for

lodging or residency.

Docks are prohibited in wild river areas, and require a permit in scenic

river areas. No permit is required for a dock in a recreational river

area; however, the dock must not be wider than 8 feet.

VEGETATIVE CUTTING RESTRICTIONS

Part 577.6 of the Agency’s regulations provides that in wild river areas

and in scenic and recreational river areas outside hamlet and moderate

intensity use areas, the following standards apply:*

(1) Inside the mean high water mark of the river, or within 100 feet

of the mean high water mark, no trees or other vegetation shall be

harvested, cut, culled, removed, thinned or otherwise disturbed, other

than:

(i) the cutting and removal of up to a maximum of five percent of

the total basal area of timber or other vegetation per acre during any 10-

year period for the purpose of clearing the river or a tributary thereof of

fallen trees, or trees which pose a threat of bank undercutting or erosion,

or for the undertaking of land use and development or subdivision listed in

section 577.4(b) of this Part;

(ii) vegetative cutting upon lands directly associated with any

structure lawfully in existence on April 19, 1976, to the extent necessary

that any existing view of the river from such structure may be preserved;

(iii) the cutting of firewood by the resident of a dwelling within

the river area for personal use in such dwelling, provided that alternative

sites for the cutting of such firewood are not readily available to such

resident; or

(iv) in accordance with the terms of an agency rivers project

permit.

________________

* In hamlet and moderate intensity use areas, vegetative cutting is regulated

by the APA Act. The clearcutting of more than 25 acres (or more than 3 acres in a

wetland) requires a permit. Shoreline cutting is also restricted.

(2) Between 100 feet from the mean high water mark of the river and

the exterior boundary of the river area:

(i) The cutting and removal of trees and other vegetation shall be

permitted for the undertaking of rivers projects, land use and development

or subdivision listed in section 577.4(b) of this Part, or activities

pursuant to a rivers system land management plan.

(ii) Forest management shall conform to recognized silvicultural

systems as defined in Terminology of Forest Science, Technology, Practice

and Products (Washington: Society of American Foresters, 1971) appropriate

to the site, shall be in accordance with the terms of Timber Harvesting

Guidelines for New York (New York Section of the Society of American

Foresters, June 1975).

(iii) If an even-aged stand of commercial timber species is

present, one recognized regeneration cutting that removes the main crown

canopy of such stand shall be permitted upon not more than one third of the

total area of the stand within the river area during any 10-year period if

undertaken as part of a plan to regenerate the stand.

(iv) In no event, however, shall more than 15 contiguous acres in

the same ownership be clearcut, nor shall more than 50 percent of the basal

area of timber in any tract of 30 contiguous acres in the same ownership be

cut during any 10-year period.

(3) No trees shall be felled into or across the river where

avoidable, and logging debris which may enter the river shall be removed.

Any logging debris which may enter the area inside the mean high water mark

of the river or within 100 feet of such mean high water mark shall be

removed, or shall be lopped, for hardwoods, in such fashion that no such

debris measures higher than four feet from ground level, and for conifers,

in accordance with section 9-1113 of the Environmental Conservation Law.

(4) No new landings shall be established inside the mean high water

mark of the river or within 200 feet of the mean high water mark.

Adequate provisions shall be made after timber harvesting to stabilize soil

on all landings, skid trails and wood roads in the river area.

(5) No new sand and gravel extractions associated with forest

management shall be located inside the mean high water mark of the river or

within 200 feet of the mean high water mark. Such extractions shall be

invisible from the river.

(6) All timber harvesting operations shall be subject to article 15

(Water Resources) of the Environmental Conservation Law, governing, among

other things, disturbances, modification and crossing of rivers and

streams. In addition, skidding of logs or trees across rivers shall not be

permitted, except where no feasible alternative exists and a permit

therefor has been obtained pursuant to such article.

(7) Logging equipment shall not be stored within 100 feet of the

river, or abandoned within the river area.

(8) Wood roads shall be located so as to be invisible from wild rivers

and to minimize their visibility from scenic and recreational rivers.