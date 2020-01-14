Alan Via’s new book Doghiker: Great Hikes With Dogs from the Adirondacks Through the Catskills (Excelsior Editions, 2020) is a comprehensive guidebook for dog owners that includes plenty of great hikes from the Adirondacks through the Catskills.

A lifelong dog owner, Alan Via makes a strong case for responsible ownership and offers guidance on selecting a canine hiking companion, training, safety, appropriate gear, canine first aid, and keeping your dog fit and healthy.

Covering the Adirondacks and Catskills, and areas in between, this unique guidebook includes seventy-seven hikes. Each has a custom topographic map showing parking areas, trails, viewpoints, water sources, and other points of