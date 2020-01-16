Cock-A-Doodle Shoe at Saranac’s New Land Trust

We just had a warm spell, but it looks like winter is back on track for this weekend with some colder temperatures and new snow.

It’s just in time too. The New Land Trust in Saranac has once again teamed with Dion Snowshoes to host the annual Cock-A-Doodle Shoe on Sunday, January 19 at 10 am. There are 5k/10K options and no charge for the ½-mile Kids’ Snowshoe Scramble.

Though preregistration is closed, entries are still being accepted the day of the race.

The $30 registration fee benefits The New Land Trust, the