ADKX, Wild Center Working on Diversity

The Adirondack Experience (ADKX) and The Wild Center have received significant grant funding to advance their own diversity goals and those of the region.

The funding is expected to enable them to conduct research and staff training, and revise internal policies and procedures. The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), a federal agency, is supporting the initiative with a $211,874 grant from its “Museums Empowered” program. Empire State Development (ESD)’s “Market New York Program” will provide an additional $129,945 in funding.

"Support from the federal and state levels represents an opportunity to reach out to underrepresented communities to gain a better understanding