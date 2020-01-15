Adk Lakes Center for the Arts Call for Artists

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (The Arts Center) is seeking artists to exhibit in the 2020 season. Exhibits are located in one of their three galleries and run for four to six weeks from June – December (dates subject to change). Each exhibit has an artist reception open to the public.

All medias will be considered including, but not limited to, mixed media, installations, paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, sculpture, 3D, textiles, video, sound or interactives. Interested artists must submit up to ten (10) jpegs that represent a cohesive exhibit. Submission must be completed » Continue Reading.