2020 Adirondack Women’s March Jan 18th

The 2020 Adirondack Women’s March has been set for Saturday, January 18th in Lewis, NY. Organizers Sandra Weber and David Hodges are planning a combination of a march, rally and community celebration for this years event.

The aim of the march is to show solidarity with women around the world, and protect the civil rights, safety, and health of all people.

Inez Milholland paraded in the 1913 Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC. Three years later, she died while campaigning for Votes for Women and was buried in Lewis Cemetery, a few miles from the family’s summer estate, Meadowmount. As martyr and icon » Continue Reading.